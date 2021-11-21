Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

