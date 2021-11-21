Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 95,772 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,772 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 63.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter worth $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the second quarter worth $126,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaleyra during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 27,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $337,964.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,901. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

KLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

KLR stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $512.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.54. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

