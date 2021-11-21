Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

MMLP opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $110.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $211.26 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -5.88%.

In other news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,384 shares of company stock valued at $157,638. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 909,822 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 389,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

