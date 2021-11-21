Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $750.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,979 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,481. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.58. 5,458,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,078,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $75.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

