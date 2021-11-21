Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $304.80

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $304.80 and last traded at $304.49, with a volume of 2706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,389 shares of company stock worth $39,598,928. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Masimo by 16,650.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,468,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Masimo by 80.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Masimo by 2,214.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after buying an additional 267,892 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 38.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after buying an additional 231,254 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

