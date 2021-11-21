MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.550-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.12 billion.MasTec also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.330-$1.330 EPS.

MasTec stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10. MasTec has a 1 year low of $55.08 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.26.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MasTec stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

