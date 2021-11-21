Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 1.6% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UL stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

