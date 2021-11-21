Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $468,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $217.24 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.41 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.24 and its 200 day moving average is $200.83.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

