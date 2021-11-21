Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases 6,695 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 187,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 351,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after purchasing an additional 157,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $161.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.