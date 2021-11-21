Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises about 2.9% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 54,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average of $195.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

