Matthew Rowe Purchases 31,054 Shares of CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Matthew Rowe acquired 31,054 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,302.43 ($22,358.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from CountPlus’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. CountPlus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

