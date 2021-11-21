Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MLP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $200.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

In other news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $60,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth $926,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 4.7% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,170,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 53,050 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth $321,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Maui Land & Pineapple during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.