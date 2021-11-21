Maxim Group Downgrades CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) to Hold

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CYBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.05.

Shares of CYBN stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $262.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. CYBIN INC. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $11,036,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $463,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

