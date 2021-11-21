McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,604 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after buying an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 43,300 shares of company stock worth $949,353. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.70 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

