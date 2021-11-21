McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $564,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after buying an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after buying an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LH stock opened at $283.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $195.39 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

