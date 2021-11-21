McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Floor & Decor comprises about 0.5% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 56,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,916 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.59 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,852 shares of company stock valued at $27,848,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

