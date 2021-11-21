McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $232.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

