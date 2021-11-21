McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

