Mdex (MDX) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Mdex has a market cap of $575.20 million and approximately $25.42 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 779,311,452 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

