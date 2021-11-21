MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 13.5% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 5.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

In related news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,131 over the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

