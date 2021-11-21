Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

MFCSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS MFCSF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

