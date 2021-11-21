Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39).

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDNA. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

MDNA opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $116.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

