Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $114,700.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 7.08%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.