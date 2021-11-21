Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) PT Raised to C$18.00

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TSE MRD opened at C$14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$476.36 million and a PE ratio of 42.50. Melcor Developments has a 12 month low of C$7.10 and a 12 month high of C$15.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

