Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) vs. Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Head to Head Survey

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury Systems and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury Systems 4.15% 7.09% 5.34% Snap One N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mercury Systems and Snap One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury Systems 1 7 1 0 2.00 Snap One 0 1 10 0 2.91

Mercury Systems presently has a consensus price target of $66.30, indicating a potential upside of 34.43%. Snap One has a consensus price target of $23.70, indicating a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Mercury Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mercury Systems is more favorable than Snap One.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Mercury Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mercury Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercury Systems and Snap One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury Systems $924.00 million 3.02 $62.04 million $0.70 70.46 Snap One $814.11 million 2.01 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

Mercury Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Snap One.

Summary

Mercury Systems beats Snap One on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc. is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly. The Modules and Sub-Assemblies category includes combinations of multiple functional technology elements and components that work together to perform multiple functions, but are resident on or within a single board or housing. The Integrated Subsystems category covers multiple modules and sub-assemblies combined with a backplane or similar functional element and software to enable a solution. The company was founded on July 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

