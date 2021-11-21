Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after buying an additional 820,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,181,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,206,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,941,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 90,990 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,108,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 223.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,058,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 730,887 shares in the last quarter.

MRSN opened at $8.05 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

