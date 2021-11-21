Metal Hits Market Capitalization of $210.78 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last seven days, Metal has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metal has a market cap of $210.78 million and $16.39 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00005344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.04 or 0.00388342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00048821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00225412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00088184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006254 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

