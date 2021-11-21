MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,835 Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $107,058,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $1,352,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $5,468,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $21,270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $2,231,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,466 over the last 90 days.

AGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

