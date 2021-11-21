MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 25,827 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 202.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $439.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.66. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

