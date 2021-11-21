MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,688,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,481,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULCC opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,338 over the last quarter.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

