MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $196,000 Stock Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 98.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 101.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.36 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $861.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. Research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

