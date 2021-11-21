MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $7.38 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

