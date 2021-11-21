MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 289.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,192,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kopin by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after buying an additional 959,782 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,792,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kopin by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 650,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $139,839.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

