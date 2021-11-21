MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $13.49 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Taysha Gene Therapies Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

