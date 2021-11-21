Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTRAF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.29.

OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

