Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 112,941.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

