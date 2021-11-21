Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 107,941.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 192,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.81%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.