Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 97,566.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

NYSE:CLI opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.