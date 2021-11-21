Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 91,106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.49.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

