Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 105,350.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after buying an additional 29,830 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $100.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $428,575. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

