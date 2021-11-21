Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 13,182 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 101,400.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 190,441.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,041,000 after acquiring an additional 746,532 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,845,000 after acquiring an additional 508,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,566,000 after acquiring an additional 165,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $30.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

