Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 7,082 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 236,066.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bruker were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Bruker stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

