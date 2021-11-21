Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 35.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 919,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 242,295 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,217,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,803 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $80,074,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.3% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $55,507,539,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

