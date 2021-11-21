MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Down 30.7% in October

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the October 14th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

