MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Down 30.7% in October

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the October 14th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 55,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $5.53.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.