MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.40

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.39. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 70,867 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

