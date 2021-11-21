Michael J. Durham Sells 4,590 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $90,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $176,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

