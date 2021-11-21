Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 993,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 762,270 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,861,000. 22NW LP increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 527,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 411,764 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

