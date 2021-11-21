Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Rating Increased to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.
Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
