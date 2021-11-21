Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report sales of $7.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.65 billion and the highest is $7.67 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $31.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.07 billion to $32.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $35.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.17 billion to $37.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 262,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,291,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $6.01 on Thursday, reaching $83.03. 47,216,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,380,746. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average of $75.96.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

