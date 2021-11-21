Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $346.27.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $343.11 on Friday. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $345.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average is $286.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

