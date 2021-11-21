Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,734 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $544,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 28,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $653,000. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.11. 21,942,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,673,373. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average is $286.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $345.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

