Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,932,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,734 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $544,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 28,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $653,000. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.
MSFT stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $343.11. 21,942,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,673,373. The company has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average is $286.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $345.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.
Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.
In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Profile
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).
Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.